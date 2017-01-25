Market News

A large trade is looking for more gains in Encana.



Our monitoring systems show that 7,500 February 14 calls were purchased for $0.37 while 7,500 February 13 puts were sold mostly for $0.43 yesterday. This is clearly new positioning, as volume well surpassed the open interest in both strikes.



This combination trade is especially bullish because a rally would boost the price of the long calls while decreasing the value of the puts that were sold. But the opposite will occur if the stock drops, and the trader will be on the hook to buy shares if they fall below $13 by expiration. (See our Education section)



ECA rose 3.59 percent to $13.55 yesterday and is up 16 percent in the last three months. The oil and natural-gas producer is scheduled to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 16.



Overall option volume in the name was 8 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a narrow margin.