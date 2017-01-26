Market News

A trader is positioning for more downside potential in Green Plains, which has dropped sharply in recent weeks.



Our market scanners show that 2,500 February 22 puts were purchased in one print for $1 yesterday. Open interest in the strike was a mere 23 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



GPRE rose 0.9 percent to $22.50 yesterday but is down 24 percent in the last month. The ethanol producer is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Feb. 8.



Overall option volume in GPRE was 23 times greater than average yesterday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 42-to-1 ratio.