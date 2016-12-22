Market News

Traders are taking profits as Fairmount Santrol pushes to new highs.



OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the sale of 3,500 February 12.50 calls for $0.40. Volume was more than 7 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.



Short calls generate income and fix the price where a stock must be sold. (See our Education section.) The strategy is usually done in conjunction with long shares, reflecting a belief upside will be limited through expiration.



FMSA rose 1.42 percent to $10.68 in morning trading and is up 37 percent in the last three months. The provider of fracking sand beat estimates on Nov. 3 and drew bullish call buying earlier this month. The next set of numbers are estimated for pre-market hours on March 9.



Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average.