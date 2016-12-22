Market News

December 22, 2016  Thu 10:52 AM CT

Fairmount Santrol draws call selling

OptionMonster Staff 

FMSA

Traders are taking profits as Fairmount Santrol pushes to new highs.

OptionMonster's monitoring systems detected the sale of 3,500 February 12.50 calls for $0.40. Volume was more than 7 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.

Short calls generate income and fix the price where a stock must be sold. (See our Education section.) The strategy is usually done in conjunction with long shares, reflecting a belief upside will be limited through expiration.

FMSA rose 1.42 percent to $10.68 in morning trading and is up 37 percent in the last three months. The provider of fracking sand beat estimates on Nov. 3 and drew bullish call buying earlier this month. The next set of numbers are estimated for pre-market hours on March 9.

Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average.

