Market News

Fairmount Santrol has seen its share price triple this year, and traders are looking for more gains by spring.



FMSA makes the sand-based solutions used by oil and gas fracking companies, which have fared better than other energy groups as the price of oil has fluctuated. Analysts say many frackers have been able to weather the downturn because their technologies allow them to adjust more quickly to changes in the marketplace.



Our monitoring systems detected the purchase of 2,280 March 10 calls in FMSA for $0.95 to $1.30 yesterday. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,353 contracts, an indicating that new positions were established.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



FMSA, which traded down to $1 in mid-January, rose 3.71 percent to $9.50 yesterday and is up 290 percent since the beginning of the year. The sand producer reported bullish results on Nov. 3 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on March 9.



Overall option volume in the name was 4 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 80-to-1 ratio.