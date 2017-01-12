Market News

A large position is preparing for more downside potential in Endo Pharmaceuticals.



Our monitoring systems detected the sale of 3,000 January 16 puts for $2.20 and the purchase of 4,000 February 12.50 puts for $0.70 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that the trader was taking some money off the table and rolling a bearish position forward by a month to a lower strike while increasing its size.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



ENDP fell 8.49 percent to $14.01 yesterday and is down 28 percent in the last three months. The drug maker's next quarterly results are expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 27.



Overall option volume in ENDP was 10 times greater than average yesterday.