Market News

CSX is attracting upside option activity ahead of its quarterly results next week.



Our tracking programs detected the purchase of 2,695 May 36 calls in one print for $3.60 yesterday. Volume was above the strike's open interest of 2,640 contracts, showing that this is a new position.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



CSX rose 0.89 percent to $38.38 yesterday and is up 25 percent in the last three months. The railroad operator's last quarterly report on Nov. 30 was bullish, and its next earnings results are scheduled for release after the close on Tuesday.



Overall option volume was 5 times greater than average yesterday. Calls eclipsed puts by a narrow margin.