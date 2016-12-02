Market News

Consumer staples are often viewed as cautious trades, as investors seek refuge in the sector for its dividend yields and relative stability. But when animal spirits prod the bulls to buy riskier stocks, money often flows out of this area and other "safety" assets, such as bonds, utilities, and precious metals.



That is what has happened recently, as the SPDR Consumer Staples Fund has retreated while financials, industrials, and other sectors have rallied. And one large option trader apparently believes that the downtrend may continue in the XLP.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 10,000 March 45 puts were purchased for $0.48 to $0.50 at the same time yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 4,574 contracts.



Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)



XLP fell 0.65 percent to $50.25 yesterday and is down 7 percent in the last three months. The screen shot below from our proprietary ResearchLab market scanner shows how the fund has underperformed the S&P 500:



