Market News

A three-way trade is positioning for more upside potential in Marriott International.



Our scanners show that 5,900 July 90 calls were purchased for $3.60, 5,900 July 100 calls were sold for $0.92, and 5,900 July 80 puts were sold for $3.30 yesterday. These are new positions, as volume was well above open interest in all three strikes.



The strategy combines a bullish vertical spread with short puts. The call spread is looking for MAR to rally above $90 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $100. The sale of the puts further lowers the cost of the spread, but the investor will face an obligation to buy shares if they fall below $80. (See our Education section)



MAR rose 0.27 percent to $85.84 yesterday and is up 27 percent in the last three months. The hotel operator is scheduled to announce quarterly results after the close on Feb. 15.



Overall option volume in the name was 6 times greater than average yesterday.