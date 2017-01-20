Market News

A three-way trade is looking for Micron Technology to continue its recent uptrend.



Our scanners shows that 11,824 April 23 calls were purchased for $1.33, 11,824 April 26 calls were sold for $0.53, and 11,824 April 19 puts were sold for $0.64 yesterday. These are new positions, as volume was above open interest in all three strikes.



The strategy combines a bullish vertical spread with short puts. The call spread is looking for MU to rally above $23 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $26. The sale of the puts further lowers the cost of the spread, but the investor will face an obligation to buy shares if they fall below $19. (See our Education section)



MU fell 2.73 percent to $21.71 yesterday but is up 31 percent in the last three months. The memory-chip maker announced bullish results on Dec. 21 and is expected to release its next earnings numbers after the close on March 30.



Overall option volume was about average in MU yesterday.