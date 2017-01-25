Market News

A three-way trade is looking for TJX to gain in coming months.



Our scanners identified the purchase of 2,000 March 75 calls for $1.90 and $1.95, the sale of 2,000 March 80 calls for $0.40, and the sale of 2,000 March 70 puts for $0.85 yesterday. Volume was above open interest in all three strikes showing that these are new positions.



The strategy combines a bullish vertical spread with short puts. The call spread is looking for TJX to rally above $75 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $80. The sale of the puts further lowers the cost of the spread, but the investor will face an obligation to buy shares if they fall below $70. (See our Education section)



TJX rose 0.13 percent to $74.59 yesterday but is down 4 percent in the last month. The discount retailer's next quarterly results are estimated for pre-market hours on Feb. 22.



Overall option volume was 7 times greater than average in the name yesterday.