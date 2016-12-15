Market News

Old-line tech giants have been rallying this month, and traders are betting that Cisco Systems will hold its ground.



Our monitoring programs detected the sale of 5,000 March 29 puts in one print for $0.60 yesterday. This is clearly a new position, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 1,378 contracts.



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



CSCO fell 0.16 percent to $30.59 yesterday but is up 4 percent in the last week. The networking company's last quarterly report on Nov. 17 was bearish, and its next earnings release is scheduled for after the close on Feb. 15.