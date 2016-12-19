Market News

Charter Communications draws call selling

CHTR

Charter Communications has call volume today, but it isn't necessarily bullish.

OptionMonster's tracking programs detected the sale of 5,200 January 310 calls for $3.30. Volume was more than 28 times open interest at the strike, which indicates new money was put to work.

Short calls generate income and fix the price where a stock must be sold. (See our Education section.) The strategy is usually done in conjunction with long shares, reflecting a belief upside will be limited through expiration.

CHTR rose 0.73 percent to $290.54 in afternoon trading and is up 10 percent in the last month. The last quarterly report on Nov. 3 was mixed. The next set of numbers are estimated for pre-market hours on Feb. 9.

Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average.

