Market News

FedEx surged more than 10 percent after displaying a certain chart pattern in late October. Yesterday, Microsoft flashed the same signal.



The setup includes pulling back to an old 52-week high and the 50DMA. While this pattern doesn't have a common name, it's been cited on our Market Action Pro webinars to predict moves in stocks like L Brands (October 2014), Store Capital (March 2016), and Masco (May 2016).



FDX broke out to its new high on Sept. 21 after profit and revenue beat expectations. It drifted for about a month, dipped briefly below $170, and then accelerated higher. Bullish option activity followed on Nov. 9 as traders snapped up December 185 calls for $1.90 to $2.10. Our premium subscribers more than quadrupled their money in those contracts by yesterday as FDX pushed over $196.



MSFT broke out to a new high on strong quarterly numbers exactly one month after FDX. It tested the old high near $58 a few times but quickly recovered. The rising 50DMA provided support as well. And, just as we saw in the parcel shipper, call buyers targeted further upside.



This time they bought over 13,000 February 60 calls for $2.37 to $2.43. MSFT was up only slightly at the time of our alert, but soon rallied and ended the day up 2.37 percent to $61.37. The options inflated more than 30 percent to $3.20.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Learning Center for more)



Another benefit of the MSFT calls is that they expire after the next earnings report on Jan. 26, so they'll make money if buyers drive the software name higher looking for another strong set of numbers. Overall option volume was slightly above average in the name yesterday, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.



Disclosure: I own MSFT calls.

MSFT 6-month chart w/daily candles



Solid line shows old high becoming support. Red line shows rising 50DMA.