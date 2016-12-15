Market News

Precious metals have been dropping for months, but traders are looking for a comeback in the Market Vectors Gold Miners Fund.



Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold has been battered as money has continued to flow into stocks. The metal took another hit yesterday when the Federal Reserve raised rates and said it plans three more increases in 2017. Higher rates are typically negative for commodities, especially precious metals.



Our systems show that 25,000 January 19 calls were purchased for $1.25 early today. This represents fresh buying, as open interest volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 10,206 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GDX is down 4.65 percent to $18.97 in morning trading and has fallen 24 percent in the last three months.



Overall option volume was twice the daily average.