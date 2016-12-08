Market News

Option activity has indicated some caution on semiconductors recently, but traders are showing optimism in two leading industry manufacturers today.



Our systems indicate bullish trading in chip giant Intel and iPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions:



INTC 16,300 February 37 calls bought for $0.63 to $0.76 against open interest of 8,072 contracts.

16,300 February 37 calls bought for $0.63 to $0.76 against open interest of 8,072 contracts. SWKS: 3,449 Weekly 76 calls expiring at the end of tomorrow's session were sold for $2.10 and rolled to 3,449 Weekly 78 calls bought for $0.80.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Learning Center for more)



Today's upside trades follow bearish activity in the broader Market Vectors Semiconductor Fund, which saw 15,000 February 64 puts purchased $0.85 and $0.90 against open interest of 26 contracts on Dec. 1. Today the fund drew a bearish vertical spread as 2,500 February 62 were puts bought for $0.50 while 2,500 February 60 puts sold for $0.30, with volume well above the open interest in both strikes.



INTC is up 0.59 percent to $35.71 today but is down 3 percent in the last three months. SWKS rose 2.73 percent to $79.45 in morning trading and is up 8 percent in the last three months. Both chip makers are expected to report earnings after the close on Jan. 26.