Market News

The transportation sector has surged to record highs in the post-election rally, and traders are looking for more gains in at least two key companies.



Dow Jones Transportation Average rose 0.53 to 9421.08 yesterday after reaching 9426.72 earlier in the session, all-time closing and intraday highs. As the index rallied, our systems detected bullish option activity in FedEx and XPO Logistics:



FDX: 5,000 Weekly 205 calls expiring on Jan. 6 were bought for $2.12 to $2.30 against open interest of 19 contracts.

XPO: 5,000 May 60 calls were purchased in one print for $2.05 against no open interest.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



FDX rose 0.48 percent to $197.07 yesterday and is up 19 percent in the last three months. The global delivery giant is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Dec. 20. Overall option volume in FDX was 3 times greater than average yesterday, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.



XPO rose 2.66 percent to $49.35 yesterday and is up 34 percent in the last three months. The transportation-logistics company announced bullish results on Nov. 2 and is expected to release its next quarterly numbers after the close on Feb. 22. Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average yesterday, with calls outpacing puts by a bullish 8-to-1 ratio.