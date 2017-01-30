Market News

A large investor is extending a bullish position in the iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund.



Our scanners shows that 12,641 Weekly 59.50 calls that expired last week were sold for $0.42 while 12,731 April 62 calls were purchased for $0.43 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward to a higher strike.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



EFA fell 0.17 percent to $59.97 on Friday. The exchange-traded fund, which tracks equities in developed markets outside the United States and Canada, has risen 4 percent in the last month.



Overall option volume in EFA was about average on Friday.