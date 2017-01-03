Market News

Biopharmaceutical companies have been hit hard, but traders are betting on gains in Quintiles IMS early in 2017.



Our monitoring systems detected the purchase of 5,000 February 80 calls for $1.30 and $1.35 at the same second on Friday. Open interest in the strike was only 115 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



Q rose 0.22 percent to $76.05 on Friday but is down 6 percent in the last month. The outsourcing company, which provides a broad array of services to biopharmaceutical firms, is expected to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 9.



Overall option volume was 362 times greater than average in the name on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 2,536-to-1 ratio.