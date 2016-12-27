Market News

Traders are looking for VF Corporation to rally in the first half of 2017.



Our market scanners show that 2,900 May 50 calls were purchased for $5.80 to $6 today. This represents fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was a mere 10 contracts before the session began.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



VFC is up 0.88 percent to $53.77 in midday trading but is down 7 percent in the last month. The outdoor-apparel manufacturer reported bearish results on Oct. 24 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Feb. 17.



Overall option volume is twice its daily average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 13-to-1 ratio.