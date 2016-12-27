Market News

RSS Feed

December 27, 2016  Tue 12:14 PM CT

Calls look for rebound in VF Corporation

OptionMonster Staff | 

VFC

Traders are looking for VF Corporation to rally in the first half of 2017.

Our market scanners show that 2,900 May 50 calls were purchased for $5.80 to $6 today. This represents fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was a mere 10 contracts before the session began.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

VFC is up 0.88 percent to $53.77 in midday trading but is down 7 percent in the last month. The outdoor-apparel manufacturer reported bearish results on Oct. 24 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Feb. 17.

Overall option volume is twice its daily average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 13-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: Stock Replacement Calls

by Todd Rich, December 14, 2016

We are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

More education articles »