Market News

January 23, 2017  Mon 8:02 AM CT

Calls look for paydirt in Gold Fields

GFI

A long-term trade is giving Gold Fields a year to rally.

Our systems detected the purchase of 5,200 January 2018 5 calls in one print for $0.48 on Friday. Open interest in the strike was only 1,938 contracts before the trade occurred, showing that it is a new position.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

GFI rose 0.58 percent to $3.47 on Friday and is up 29 percent in the last month. The gold miner is expected to report earnings in pre-market hours on Feb. 16.

Overall option volume in the name was 4 times greater than average on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 28-to-1 ratio.

