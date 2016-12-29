Market News

RSS Feed

December 29, 2016  Thu 11:29 AM CT

Calls bet on bounce in precious metals

OptionMonster Staff | 

GLD

Gold and silver have been beaten down for months, but traders are looking for a rebound in 2017.

Precious metals, typically viewed as a "safe haven" trade, have suffered in the bull market as investors have moved into equities and the Federal Rate has begun to raise rates, which other interest-bearing assets more attractive. However, as the stock market pulls back for the second session in a row today, our systems show upside option activity in the SPDR Gold Trust and the iShares Silver Fund:
 

  • GLD: 4,000 April 110 calls were purchased for $3.56 to $4.15 against open interest of 40 contracts.
  • SLV: 3,200 Weekly 15.50 calls expiring on Jan. 13 were bought for $0.19 to $0.28 against open interest of 1,554 contracts.


Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

GLD rose 1.25 percent to $110.22 in midday trading but is down 14 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume fund is about average in the exchange-traded fund so far today.

SLV rose 0.95 percent to $15.35 today but is down 17 percent in the last three months. Total option volume is also about average in the fund, but calls are outpacing puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: Stock Replacement Calls

by Todd Rich, December 14, 2016

We are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

More education articles »