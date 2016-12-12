Market News

Consumer staples outperformed the broader market at the end of last week, and option traders charged into several high-profile names in the sector.



Companies in the group, typically known as relatively conservative stocks with high dividend yields, had been out of favor in recent weeks as investors sought riskier assets in the post-election rally. On Friday, however, our tracking systems detected bullish option activity in Campbell Soup, food distributor Sysco, cigarette maker Phillip Morris, beer and wine producer Constellation Brands, and pharmacy chain CVS Caremark:



CPB: 9,800 December 60 calls bought for $0.25 to $0.60 against open interest of 282 contracts.

SYY: 5,000 February 60 calls bought for $0.35 to $0.45 against open interest of 354 contracts.

PM: 3,700 December 93 calls bought for $0.16 to $0.19 against open interest of 167 contracts.

STZ: 5,500 December 150 puts sold for $0.75 to $1 against open interest of 2,083 contracts.

CVS: 5,000 May 75 puts sold at the same time for $3.20 against open interest of 1,661 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



Short puts lock in a price where investors must buy a stock, while letting them collect premium. Traders use the technique when they like a stock and think that the risk of a big drop is limited. (See our Education section)



CPB rose 1.42 percent to $59.11 on Friday and is up 6 percent in the last three months. The food company's quarterly report on Nov. 22 was bullish, and its next results are scheduled for pre-market hours on Feb. 17. Overall option volume was 16 times greater than average, and calls outpacing puts by a bullish 12-to-1 ratio.



SYY rose 1.51 percent to $55.15 on Friday and is up 9 percent in the last three months. The distributor's last quarterly results on Nov. 7 were bullish, and its next earnings numbers are expected in pre-market hours on Feb. 6. Overall option volume was 11 times greater than average, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 44-to-1 ratio.



PM rose 0.95 percent to $90.24 on Friday but is down 9 percent in the last month. The tobacco company reported bullish results on Oct. 18 and is expected to announce its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Feb. 7. Overall option volume was about average, but calls eclipsed puts by a bullish 3-to-1 ratio.



STZ rose 1.15 percent to $152.82 on Friday but is down 9 percent in the last month. The alcoholic-beverage producer released bullish results on Oct. 5 and is expected to report its next quarterly numbers in pre-market hours on Jan. 5. Overall option volume was twice its daily average.



CVS rose 2.59 percent to $80.13 on Friday but is down 15 percent in the last three months. The drugstore operator's last quarterly report on Nov. 8 was bearish, and its next earnings results are estimated for pre-market hours on Feb. 7. Overall option volume was twice its full-session average.