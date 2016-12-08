Market News

The health care sector has been under pressure for months, but traders are making bullish bets on a few select pharmaceutical stocks.



The weakness in the industry began during the presidential election campaign when Hillary Clinton said she believed that drug prices were too high. Stocks rebounded after Donald Trump's election but fell sharply yesterday the president-elect indicated that he also favored lower prices in an interview with Time magazine.



TEVA: 8,700 December 35 calls for $0.65 to $0.86 against open interest of 772 contracts.

MYL: 8,500 December 35 calls were purchased for $0.45 to $0.82 against open interest of 158 contracts.

HZNP: 7,500 January 20 calls were sold for $3.33 and rolled to 7,500 January 27 calls bought for $1.33.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



TEVA rose 0.69 percent to $35.27 yesterday but is down 32 percent in the last three months. MYL fell 3.79 percent to $34.50 yesterday and is down 11 percent in the last three months. HZNP fell 4.06 percent to $19.39 yesterday but is up 34 percent in the last month.