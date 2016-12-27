Market News

Traders are looking for Fitbit to rally.
OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 4,100 Weekly 8 calls expiring on Dec. 8 were purchased for $0.03 to $0.12. Volume surpassed open interest of 1,420 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.
Calls fix the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. (See our Education section.) Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction.
FIT rose 7.41 percent to $7.83 yesterday but is down 56 percent in the last three months. The last quarterly report on Nov. 2 was bearish. The next quarterly report is estimated for after the close on Feb. 22.
Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.
Bulls targeting Fitbit
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]