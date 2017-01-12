Market News

A large position is looking for Anadarko Petroleum to rally in the next five weeks.



Our monitoring programs show that 4,980 February 75 calls were purchased in one print for $0.44 today. This is clearly a new position, as volume was well above open interest of 1,748 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



APC is down 0.54 percent to $71.21 in afternoon trading but is up 12 percent in the last three months. The oil and gas producer is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Jan. 31.



Overall option volume in the name is twice its daily average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 5-to-1 ratio.