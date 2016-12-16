Market News

Agriculture companies have been coming to life recently, and traders are finding new names in the space.



Last month fertilizer companies such as CF Industries and Potash attracted upside option activity. Then yesterday the bulls turned to grain processor company Archer Daniels Midland and agribuisness giant Mosaic.



ADM: 4,000 January 50 calls were purchased for $0.14 to $0.16 against open interest of 3,135 contracts.

4,000 January 50 calls were purchased for $0.14 to $0.16 against open interest of 3,135 contracts. MOS: 4,500 January 32.50 calls were sold for $0.60 and rolled to 2,250 March 33 calls bought for $1.25.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



ADM rose 0.33 percent to $45.74 yesterday and is up 8 percent in the last three months. Its last earnings report on Nov. 1 was bullish, and the next quarterly results are scheduled for release before the market opens on Feb. 7. Overall option volume was 3 times greater than average, and calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 13-to-1 ratio.



MOS rose 1.23 percent to $29.74 yesterday and is up 13 percent in the last three months. The company reported bullish results on Nov. 1 and is expected to announce its next earnings numbers in pre-market hours on Feb. 9. Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average, and calls outpaced puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.