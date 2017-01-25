Market News

Traders are snapping up calls in AbbVie ahead of quarterly results at the end of this week.



Our monitor systems show that about 5,300 February 60 calls were purchased mostly for $1.40 to $1.51 yesterday. This represents fresh buying, as volume was well above the strike's open interest of 2,916 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



ABBV fell 0.62 percent to $60.58 yesterday and is down 2 percent in the last month. The drug company is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens on Friday.



Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average yesterday.