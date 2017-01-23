Market News

A trader is increasing an upside bet on Fortuna Silver Mines.
Our scanners detected the sale of 1,500 January 5 calls sold for $1.55 and the purchase of 2,500 February 6 calls for $0.85 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expired last week, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward by a month to a higher strike.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
FSM rose 3.09 percent to $6.67 on Friday and is up 25 percent in the last month. The precious-metals miner is expected to announce quarterly results after the close on March 13.
Overall option volume was 9 times greater than average in the name on Friday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 221-to-1 ratio.
Bulls dig into Fortuna Silver Mines
