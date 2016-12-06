Market News

Steel Dynamics is attracting upside option activity for the second time in three days.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 4,500 February 38 calls were purchased for $2.10 to $2.35 this morning. Volume was more than 5 times the strike's open interest, indicating that these are new positions, and follows January 37 call buying last Friday:



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



STLD is up 0.6 percent to $38.36 in afternoon trading and has soared 53 percent in the last three months. The steel company is expected to report earnings after the close on Jan. 23.



Overall option volume in the name is twice its daily average so far today. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 15-to-1 ratio.