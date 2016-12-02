Market News

Hilton Worldwide is attracting bullish option activity for the second day in a row.



OptionMonster's tracking program shows that more than 9,500 January 25 calls were bought for $1.05 to $1.15 today. This represents new positions, as volume surpassed the strike's open interest of 3,155 contracts, and follows the purchase of January 26 calls one session earlier.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



HLT off 0.08 percent to $25.19 in midday trading but is up 12 percent in the last month. The hotel operator's next earnings report is expetected in pre-market hours on Feb. 22.



Overall option volume in HLT is 4 times greater than average so far today. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 90-to-1 ratio.