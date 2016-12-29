Market News

Gold and silver have been beaten down for months, but traders are looking for a rebound in 2017.



Precious metals, typically viewed as a "safe haven" trade, have suffered in the bull market as investors have moved into equities and the Federal Rate has begun to raise rates, which other interest-bearing assets more attractive. However, as the stock market pulls back for the second session in a row today, our systems show upside option activity in the SPDR Gold Trust and the iShares Silver Fund:



GLD: 4,000 April 110 calls were purchased for $3.56 to $4.15 against open interest of 40 contracts.

4,000 April 110 calls were purchased for $3.56 to $4.15 against open interest of 40 contracts. SLV: 3,200 Weekly 15.50 calls expiring on Jan. 13 were bought for $0.19 to $0.28 against open interest of 1,554 contracts.



Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)



GLD rose 1.25 percent to $110.22 in midday trading but is down 14 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume fund is about average in the exchange-traded fund so far today.



SLV rose 0.95 percent to $15.35 today but is down 17 percent in the last three months. Total option volume is also about average in the fund, but calls are outpacing puts by a bullish 6-to-1 ratio.