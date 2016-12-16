Market News

December 16, 2016  Fri 1:21 PM CT

Bulls are back for more in Bed Bath

OptionMonster Staff 

BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond is drawing bullish activity for the second session in a row, a few days before its quarterly results.

Our monitoring systems detected the purchase of about 6,600 January 52.50 calls mostly for $0.53 today. Volume was more than 7 times the open interest in the strike, showing that these are new positions, and follows heavy buying Thursday in the Weekly 50 calls that expire on Dec. 23.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

BBBY is down 1.59 percent to $46.94 in afternoon trading but is up 10 percent in the last three months. The home-products retailer is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Wednesday.

Overall option volume in the name is 4 times greater than average. Calls outnumber puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.

