Market News

Alcoa is drawing upside option activity ahead of quarterly results next week.
Our systems show that 5,400 February 36 calls were purchased for $1.50 and $1.55 while 5,400 February 40 calls were sold for $0.35 yesterday. These are clearly new positions, as volume was far above open interest in both strikes.
This vertical spread is looking for AA to rally above $36 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $40. (See our Education section)
AA rose 1.75 percent to $35.42 yesterday and is up 17 percent in the last month. The aluminum producer is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Jan. 24.
Overall option volume was 6 times greater than average in the name yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 8-to-1 ratio.
Bullish trade on Alcoa before earnings
