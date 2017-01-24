Market News

PulteGroup is attracting an upside trade ahead of quarterly results this week.
Our scanners detected the purchase of 2,000 February 19.50 calls for $0.52 and the sale of 2,000 February 20.50 calls for $0.18 yesterday. There was no open interest in either strike before the trades appeared, showing that these are new positions.
This vertical spread is looking for PHM to rally above $19.50 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $20.50. (See our Education section)
PHM rose 0.47 percent to $19.21 yesterday but is down 4 percent in the last three months. The homebuilder is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens Thursday.
Overall option volume in PHM was 4 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 19-to-1 ratio.
Bullish bet on PulteGroup before report
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
