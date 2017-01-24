Market News

January 24, 2017  Tue 8:22 AM CT

Bullish bet on PulteGroup before report

OptionMonster Staff 

PHM

PulteGroup is attracting an upside trade ahead of quarterly results this week.

Our scanners detected the purchase of 2,000 February 19.50 calls for $0.52 and the sale of 2,000 February 20.50 calls for $0.18 yesterday. There was no open interest in either strike before the trades appeared, showing that these are new positions.

This vertical spread is looking for PHM to rally above $19.50 by expiration. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $20.50. (See our Education section)

PHM rose 0.47 percent to $19.21 yesterday but is down 4 percent in the last three months. The homebuilder is scheduled to report earnings before the market opens Thursday.

Overall option volume in PHM was 4 times greater than average yesterday. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 19-to-1 ratio.

From the AP Archives: If It's Not There...

by Todd Rich, January 4, 2017

I have talked at great length about the fact that as an individual investor, you do not have to be in the market at all times.

