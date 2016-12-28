Market News

A short-term trade is looking for Bristol-Myers Squibb to rally by the end of next week.



Our monitoring program shows that 2,400 Weekly 59 calls expiring on Jan. 6 were purchased for $1.03 to $1.08 while 2,400 Weekly 61 calls in the same expiration were sold for $0.25 to $0.27 yesterday. This is new positioning, as volume was well above open interest in both strikes.



This vertical spread is looking for BMY to rally above $59. The sale of the higher-strike contracts reduces the cost of the long calls but limits potential gains, as the trader will be obligated to sell shares if they rise above $61. (See our Education section)



BMY fell 0.47 percent to $59.33 yesterday but is up 7 percent in the last three months. The drug maker reported bullish results on Oct. 27 and is scheduled to announce its next quarterly numbers before the market opens on Jan. 26.



Overall option volume was about average in BMY yesterday, but calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.