Market News

December 20, 2016  Tue 7:49 AM CT

Breakout time for ConAgra?

CAG

ConAgra Foods bulls are hungry for a breakout.

OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 3,100 January 39 calls were purchased for $0.95 to $1.00. Volume surpassed open interest of 638 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.

Calls fix the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. (See our Education section.) Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. Given that earnings are due this Thursday, Dec. 22, they're apparently looking for a rally on the news.

CAG fell 0.05 percent to $38.39 yesterday but is up 14 percent in the last three months. The food company issued strong results in September and has recently consolidated at record highs.

Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.

Core Options Strategies to Keep It Simple: The Covered Call

by Todd Rich, December 7, 2016

This week we are continuing the "keep it simple" series where we discuss basic options trades and why you would implement each strategy.

