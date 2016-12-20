Market News

ConAgra Foods bulls are hungry for a breakout.



OptionMonster's monitoring program shows that 3,100 January 39 calls were purchased for $0.95 to $1.00. Volume surpassed open interest of 638 contracts, an indication new money was put to work.



Calls fix the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. (See our Education section.) Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. Given that earnings are due this Thursday, Dec. 22, they're apparently looking for a rally on the news.



CAG fell 0.05 percent to $38.39 yesterday but is up 14 percent in the last three months. The food company issued strong results in September and has recently consolidated at record highs.



Overall option volume was 4 times greater than average. Calls outnumbered puts by a bullish 4-to-1 ratio.