Market News

January 23, 2017  Mon 6:45 AM CT

Boyd Gaming draws a bearish bet

OptionMonster Staff 

BYD

A large trade is extending a downside position in Boyd Gaming.

Our scanner show that 2,440 January 20 puts were sold for $0.70 while 2,440 February 20 puts were purchased for $1.15 and $1.20 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, which expired at the end of last week, indicating that a bearish position was rolled forward by a month for $0.45.

Long puts lock in the price where a stock can be sold, so they make money if shares decline. Investors use them to hedge long positions or to speculate on a drop. (See our Education section)

BYD rose 0.41 percent to $19.47 on Friday but is down 7 percent in the last month. The casino operator's next quarterly results are expected for after the close on Feb. 16.

Overall option volume was 8 times greater than average in the name on Friday. Puts outnumbered calls by a bearish 12-to-1 ratio.

