Market News

A large trade is increasing a bullish position in the Market Vectors Russia Fund.
Our monitoring systems show that 5,000 January 20 calls were sold for $1.38 while 10,000 Weekly 23 calls expiring on Feb. 24 were purchased for $0.20 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward to a higher strike and doubled in size.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
RSX fell 0.42 percent to $21.19 yesterday but is up 15 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume in the fund was about average yesterday, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 24-to-1 ratio.
Big investor doubling down on Russia
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
A large trade is increasing a bullish position in the Market Vectors Russia Fund.