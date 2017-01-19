Market News

RSS Feed

January 19, 2017  Thu 7:47 AM CT

Big investor doubling down on Russia

OptionMonster Staff | 

RSX

A large trade is increasing a bullish position in the Market Vectors Russia Fund.

Our monitoring systems show that 5,000 January 20 calls were sold for $1.38 while 10,000 Weekly 23 calls expiring on Feb. 24 were purchased for $0.20 yesterday. Volume was below open interest in the January contracts, indicating that a bullish position was rolled forward to a higher strike and doubled in size.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

RSX fell 0.42 percent to $21.19 yesterday but is up 15 percent in the last three months. Overall option volume in the fund was about average yesterday, with calls outnumbering puts by a bullish 24-to-1 ratio.

News Archives
OptionsHouse

TRADING WEEKLY OPTIONS

The fastest money in the market VIEW FULL REPORT

Education & Strategy

From the AP Archives: If It's Not There...

by Todd Rich, January 4, 2017

I have talked at great length about the fact that as an individual investor, you do not have to be in the market at all times.

More education articles »