Market News

A large trade is betting that upside potential will be limited for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund in coming months.



Our systems detected the sale of 27,000 April 39.50 calls in one print for $0.38 on Friday. This is clearly a new position, as open interest in the strike was just 383 contracts before the trade occurred.



Short calls generate income and lock in the price where a stock must be sold. The trade is usually done in conjunction with long shares in a covered-call strategy, reflecting a belief that gains will be limited through expiration. (See our Education section)



EEM rose 0.05 percent to $37.46 on Friday and is up 9 percent in the last month. Overall option volume in the fund was about average.