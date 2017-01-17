Market News

January 17, 2017  Tue 8:01 AM CT

American Airlines draws upside trade

AAL

A large trader is adjusting a bullish position in American Airlines apparently to cover its next earnings report.

Our scanners show that 10,000 January 48.50 calls were sold for $0.43 while 5,000 Weekly 49 calls expiring on Jan. 27 were bought for $0.86 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the regular monthly contracts, which expire at the end of this week, indicating that a bullish trade was rolled forward and reduced in size.

Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)

AAL fell 0.94 percent to $47.65 on Friday but is up 29 percent in the last three months. The airline is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Jan. 27. The new long calls expire at the end of that session.

Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday.

