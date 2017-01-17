Market News

A large trader is adjusting a bullish position in American Airlines apparently to cover its next earnings report.
Our scanners show that 10,000 January 48.50 calls were sold for $0.43 while 5,000 Weekly 49 calls expiring on Jan. 27 were bought for $0.86 on Friday. Volume was below open interest in the regular monthly contracts, which expire at the end of this week, indicating that a bullish trade was rolled forward and reduced in size.
Long calls lock in the price where investors can buy stock, allowing them to profit from a rally with limited capital at risk. Their cheap cost can also generate significant leverage on a percentage basis if shares move in the right direction. (See our Education section)
AAL fell 0.94 percent to $47.65 on Friday but is up 29 percent in the last three months. The airline is expected to announce quarterly results in pre-market hours on Jan. 27. The new long calls expire at the end of that session.
Overall option volume in the name was twice its daily average on Friday.
American Airlines draws upside trade
OptionMonster Staff | [email protected]
